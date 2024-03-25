Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 457,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,735. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 85.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

