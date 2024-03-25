Status Price Reaches $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Status has a total market cap of $185.83 million and $6.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00007847 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00015421 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,609.89 or 0.99956128 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00148420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,954,182.29392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0464268 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $6,546,835.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

