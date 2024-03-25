Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $163.58 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Steem has a market cap of $163.58 million and $59.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,239.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.01 or 0.00700471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00129478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00046888 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00203738 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00126646 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,500,883 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

