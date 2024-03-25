Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,372,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 520,618 shares.The stock last traded at $16.01 and had previously closed at $15.89.

STER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Sterling Check Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 728,411 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after buying an additional 626,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Sterling Check by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,495,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 475,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

