Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $166,350.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %

STRL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 337,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,596,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

