Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $166,350.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.4 %
STRL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 337,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,888. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
