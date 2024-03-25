Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO)

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 82.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

ANRO stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. 102,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,738. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, major shareholder Wave Global Lp Alpha bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,707,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,324,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

