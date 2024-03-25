Stifel Nicolaus Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$340.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$355.00 to C$340.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$270.87. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$206.30 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.