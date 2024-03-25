Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 43,882 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 375% compared to the average volume of 9,245 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 555,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Bumble has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,478,000 after acquiring an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Stories

