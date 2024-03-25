StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LODE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock by 38.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comstock by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

