StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:LODE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.