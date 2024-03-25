StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CCLP opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth $49,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

