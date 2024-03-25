StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
