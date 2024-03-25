StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.