StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.09 on Friday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 20.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

