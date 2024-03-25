StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

WRK opened at $48.22 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

