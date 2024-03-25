StockNews.com Downgrades UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Hold

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $170.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $193.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.19.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,690,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 848,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

