StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $44.80.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.