StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

