StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.54 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
