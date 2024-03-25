StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.54 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.