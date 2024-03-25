StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

