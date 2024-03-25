StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 0.8 %

SALM opened at $0.37 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

