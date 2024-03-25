StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.7 %

INT opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $277,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth $288,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

