StockNews.com Lowers HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to Sell

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

HCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 1,249,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,866. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,751,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,751,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,334,848. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 999,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,027 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after buying an additional 392,494 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,217,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

