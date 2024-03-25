StockNews.com Lowers LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Down 1.1 %

LC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $934.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after purchasing an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after purchasing an additional 349,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

