StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

