Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $190.60 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $190.60 million and approximately $15.45 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.15 or 0.05133212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00081955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00023693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00017851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017304 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003796 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.