Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.12 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $193.84 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.89 or 0.05137967 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00027133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00017929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.