StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 107,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 211,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

