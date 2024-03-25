Sui (SUI) Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Sui has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $297.54 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00002444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Sui Profile
Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.
Buying and Selling Sui
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars.
