Susquehanna Trims Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

