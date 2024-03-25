Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 4.2% Higher

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.05. 493,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,602,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,328,104 shares of company stock worth $285,346,932. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Symbotic by 578.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

