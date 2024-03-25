Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

SYPR opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

