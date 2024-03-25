Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $40,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,909,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,254,000 after purchasing an additional 161,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,269. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

