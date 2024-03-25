Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Down 6.5%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.32 and last traded at $142.62. Approximately 661,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,655,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.46.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after buying an additional 259,149 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

