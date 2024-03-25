Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.99

Shares of Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 594433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLNE shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Talen Energy Price Performance

About Talen Energy

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18.

Talen Energy Corporation operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in North America. The company, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply, LLC, owns and/or controls approximately 12,400 megawatts of generating capacity in the wholesale United States power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas, and Montana.

