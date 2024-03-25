Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

