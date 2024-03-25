Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Tanger alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tanger

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

Tanger stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tanger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tanger by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tanger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.