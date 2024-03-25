Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $10.34. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 1,849,687 shares.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 53.91% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

