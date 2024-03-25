Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 235. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.10), with a volume of 11909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.97).

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £478.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,250.00 and a beta of 2.09.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

