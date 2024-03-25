Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,198 shares of company stock worth $24,536,347 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

