Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $607.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

