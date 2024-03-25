TD Cowen Boosts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $92.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $86.50 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SF. UBS Group raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.25.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

