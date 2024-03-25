TD Cowen Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $236.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.94.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.12 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

