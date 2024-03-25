TD Cowen Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Outperform”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $1,500.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,400.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,353.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,054.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

