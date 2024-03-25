TD Securities Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATD. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

