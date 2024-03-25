TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 3,173,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,873. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

