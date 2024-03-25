Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.52

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.52 and last traded at C$40.52, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCS shares. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.40. The stock has a market cap of C$601.23 million, a PE ratio of 288.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of C$43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.609291 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

