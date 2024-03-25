TELUS (TSE:T) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$28.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.36.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching C$21.45. 1,912,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.54. The stock has a market cap of C$31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0008961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

