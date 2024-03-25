Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.50

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 317453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

