Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 4.4 %
Tenaga Nasional Berhad stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.12.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
