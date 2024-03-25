TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 11.4% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 14,592,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 20,771,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on WULF shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

