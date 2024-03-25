Tern (LON:TERN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02), with a volume of 1656684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.71 ($0.02).

Tern Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.65. The company has a market cap of £6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

