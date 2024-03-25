Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 565.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $288,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.85. 3,295,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,380. The company has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.